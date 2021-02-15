Revamp of historic hotel welcomed by town councillors

PLANS to refurbish the Red Lion Hotel in Henley have been welcomed by town councillors.

Grace Leo bought the property from MG Hotels last year and intends to rebrand it as The Relais, which is French for “coaching inn”.

The hotel, which is on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, is a Grade II listed building and requires special permission for the planned changes, which will include:

•Refurbishing the bedrooms and bathrooms.

• Moving the dining area to the existing Regatta Suite.

•Decorating the communal areas.

The work, which will cost about £3million, will be done with a view to the hotel re-opening in time for this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended that the application is approved.

However, a holding objection has been lodged by a conservation officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, who says the application provides insufficient information.

He has requested a specialist to examine a wall painting of Charles I to see if there are any preservation requirements.

Dendro dating, in which timbers are checked for age, is also due to be undertaken as part of a heritage appraisal.

The application says: “The proposed phased refurbishment represents the most substantial investment in the property in many decades and will reposition the hotel as a boutique heritage hospitality offer in this important market town.

“It is the evolution of a longstanding hospitality space from its origins as a late-medieval era coaching inn, which will draw on and safeguard the building’s history while meeting the expectations and demands of a contemporary boutique hotel. The bulk of the refurbishment is limited to interior redecoration and is guided by a sensitive approach, which carefully balances the protection of valuable heritage aspects of the building with the provision of a comfortable and serviceable internal environment for guests and visitors.”

The 27 bedrooms in the main hotel building would be redecorated and the bathrooms refurbished with new ceilings, wall and floor finishes and new sanitary ware.

Seven other rooms located around the hotel courtyard, which are not listed, would be converted into six.

Four new rooms would be created in part of the ground floor stables, which is currently a derelict area. This would involve the demolition of non-structural brickwork.

The application adds: “Great care has been taken to understand the building, including the impact of several ill-considered and harmful changes to the property over time, which these proposals seek to reverse.

“The intention of the refurbishment programme is to bring the hotel back up to a quality and standard that both the residents of Henley and visitors to this important market town would wish to see.

“The refurbished hotel will not only draw additional tourist revenue and create additional employment in the town centre, but will also provide a new relaxed yet sophisticated setting for local residents and visitors to meet and socialise in its beautiful riverside setting.”

The hotel, which dates back to 1632, was put up for sale last year after being used to house homeless people in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the old signs have been removed from the outside, the red lion statue above the entrance is to be retained and painted gold.

The signs were taken down without consent but are now being stored safely on site for appraisal and refurbishment.

Ms Leo, an international hotelier and Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur, made the acquisition with Tim Hartnoll, a hotel investor.