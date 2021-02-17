Residents urged to support pedestrian crossings plan

A PUBLIC consultation is taking place on plans to install a zebra crossing in Gravel Hill, Henley.

The crossing, which will be part-funded by Henley Town Council, would be installed almost 20m east of the junction with Hop Gardens.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wants to hear residents’ views before it decides whether to back the idea.

The consultation will run until February 26 and a final decision made by the end of next month.

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who has been promoting the crossing plan for about two years, urged people to support it.

He said: “This crossing is much-needed. Gravel Hill is a direct route to the town, Hop Gardens and Badgemore Primary School, so there are parents and children that use this area.

“I also know that people in Milton Close have wanted a crossing for a long while.

“I’ve always believed that people walking around the town should have priority over cars and at this particular junction people sometimes have to wait for minutes to cross the road, especially in rush hour and in the school drop-off/pick-up periods.

“The crossing would provide a safe route for residents.”

The town council paid £1,750 for a survey of the street and £2,875 for a layout plan and drawing.

The county council is expected to meet the remaining costs of just over £31,000 for a speed survey, a pedestrian and vehicle count, the public consultation and the installation work.

Last summer the county council installed a £37,000 crossing near the “pram walk” in Greys Road following a 10-year campaign by the community.

Cllr Gawrysiak said this crossing had been badly needed and was now benefiting people.

He said: “I’m very proud the Greys Road crossing was done.

“It was needed for the residents of Gainsborough Road and Gainsborough Hill and it has helped parents and students of Sacred Heart Primary School in Greys Hill and Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road.

“It has made it a lot safer for local residents.”

A second consultation is being held on plans for a puffin crossing in Marlow Road, about 25m south of the entrance to the Swiss Farm camping and caravan park.

“Puffin” is short for pedestrian user friendly intelligent as the crossing relies on sensors.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “This crossing has been talked about for a number of years and I hope the public take part in the consultation as, again, it’s needed.

“I urge people to speak positively about both crossings. The Gravel Hill crossing will be only the second we’ve installed in 40 years.”

To repond to the consultations, fill out the questionnaire at https://consultations.oxfordshire.

gov.uk/consult.ti/HenleyPuffinandZebra/consultationHome or email jane.clark@oxfordshire.

gov.uk.