Monday, 22 February 2021

Extension plan boost

A SPORTS injury clinic has been allowed to seek permission for an extension of its premises.

Physiolistic, which is based at Dry Leas in Marlow Road, Henley, has been told by the town council, which owns the land, that it may submit a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Physiolistic, which moved into a 169 sq m unit in 2017, wants a single-storey side extension to house two additional consulting rooms.

The extra 28 sq m, would take up a patch of tarmac which is not used.

Physiolistic says it needs to expand to meet growing demand for a valuable service that helped people’s physical and mental health.

