Councillor makes way for ‘new blood’

A SONNING Common parish councillor has resigned after 12 years to “make room” for younger people.

Douglas Kedge stepped down at a council meeting last week.

He said: “At the age of 85 it was time for me to move on. There comes a time where one has to simply make room for new blood. It was the right thing to do.”

He said the majority of members were elderly, adding: “Although the councillors have been, and are, vitally active in working for the village, they cannot go on forever and there is an urgent need for younger members to take up the commitment.”

Mr Kedge, of Lea Road, joined the council in 2009 and was chairman from 2012 to 2018.

He said his proudest moment was the 2011 councillor elections as the results “changed the council for the better”.

“For the first time in a long time there were elections as more people wanted to join the council than spaces allowed,” he said.

“We all campaigned and all the right people for the job were returned and the new council of 2011 was rigorous and it only got better and better from there.”

Mr Kedge praised the council’s work on the new recreation ground off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

The £680,000 cost of the project is the biggest ever single expenditure by the council.

He said: “We’ve done so much in the last 12 years, such as the memorial hall field being developed and the skate park, and in my eyes it has helped change the village.”

Mr Kedge also praised the neighbourhood plan, saying: “If that hadn’t taken off and been well and thoroughly done, then we’d have had a developer paradise here.

“It has been a great privilege to be a member of a parish council that over the last 12 or so years has done, and is doing, so much for the village.

“Its status as one of the very best, probably the best, parish council in South Oxfordshire is well earned, the result of the drive and commitment of councillors, the parish officers and the non-councillor members of the working parties.”

Mr Kedge said he would still be around to help councillors if he could and offered colleagues a parting piece of advice.

“Make sure you know the standing orders as that is really quite serious,” he said. “Handforth Parish Council didn’t know the standing orders and there was chaos. When I was chairman I was a stickler for the standing orders.”

Carole Lewis, who now chairs the council, said: “Douglas was a hard act to follow. When I took over as chairman some four years ago, his sage advice and knowledge was invaluable to me. He is the expert on the standing orders.

“He has been an absolute pleasure to work with and I very much hope that he will keep in touch with us.”

The council is now looking to co-opt two new members following the resignation of Nick Shanagher last month. It has already had two applications.