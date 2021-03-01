Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Monday, 01 March 2021
A DEEP clean is scheduled to take place in Peppard from March 16 to 19.
The pavement in Stoke Row Road from Wyfold Lane to the sports pavilion will be cleaned as well as the end of Stoke Row Road down to Shiplake Bottom.
The work will be carried out by South Oxfordshire District Council.
01 March 2021
More News:
Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say