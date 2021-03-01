Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Deep clean

A DEEP clean is scheduled to take place in Peppard from March 16 to 19. 

The pavement in Stoke Row Road from Wyfold Lane to the sports pavilion will be cleaned as well as the end of Stoke Row Road down to Shiplake Bottom. 

The work will be carried out by South Oxfordshire District Council. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33