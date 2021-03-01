Appeal fight cash rises

A CAMPAIGN to raise £7,500 to fight the development of a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has almost reached the halfway mark.

Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road.

The appeal has already reached £3,705 to pay for a barrister and planning consultant to represent the parish council at inquiry on April 27. The total cost will be about £30,000.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-village-from-developer-greed