Appeal fight cash rises

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Monday, 01 March 2021
A CAMPAIGN to raise £7,500 to fight the development of a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has almost reached the halfway mark.
Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road.
The appeal has already reached £3,705 to pay for a barrister and planning consultant to represent the parish council at inquiry on April 27. The total cost will be about £30,000.
To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-village-from-developer-greed
01 March 2021
More News:
Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say