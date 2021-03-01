Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal fight cash rises

Appeal fight cash rises

A CAMPAIGN to raise £7,500 to fight the development of a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has almost reached the halfway mark. 

Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road.

The appeal has already reached £3,705 to pay for a barrister and planning consultant to represent the parish council at inquiry on April 27. The total cost will be about £30,000.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-village-from-developer-greed

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33