Opposed to lodges

PLANS for 24 lodges at Swiss Farm in Henley have been opposed by Bix and Assendon Parish Council.

It said the timber buildings would be inappropriate in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Ina Chantry, who chairs the council, said: “Those areas need to continue to have high levels of protection.”

Earlier this month, Henley Town Council objected, saying the development would not be acceptable in the AONB.

The business has operated a camping field since the Fifties but the owners are concerned about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality industry.

Following pre-application advice, the number of lodges was reduced from 40.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 10.