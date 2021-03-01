Pub garden makeover

A PUB in Henley wants to remove a car park to create a beer garden for its customers.

Dawn Mileham, who runs the Argyll in Market Place, wants to install two pergolas, four garden pods with heaters and a timber-framed storage building.

This would involve repurposing the existing outbuilding as a garden bar servery, removing the decking area and laying new paving slabs.

It is hoped the changes would create a more welcoming environment for customers and allow the outdoor area to be used all-year round.

The application has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

As the building is Grade II listed, listed building consent for the work is also required.

A four-week public consultation will end on March 19 and the council is due to make a decision by April 12.

The pub has been owned by Big Smoke Brewing since November when it bought the pub from Greene King.

Ms Mileham replaced Neil Ainsworth, who had run the pub for 15 years.