From pub car park to garden

A PUB in Henley has received permission to convert an “underused” car park into a garden and terrace area despite objections from neighbours.

Brakspear wants to give customers at the Bull on Bell Street more space.

It said the area had already been used in this way during the coronavirus pandemic to make social distancing easier.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, gave consent on the condition that the area is only used by customers outside the specified times of 9am to midnight, for 20 days a year.

No sound amplification equipment can be used between 11pm and 9am.

Catherine Rogers, who lives in Bell Street, had asked for use of the garden to be prohibited after 11pm and for no equipment to be allowed that would amplify noise.

She said: “The area is a mixture of commercial and residential property and the application will result in additional noise pollution.

“Historically, there has been a lack of consideration shown to residential neighbours and for this reason the application should only be granted with these conditions.”

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at the council, said: “The proposal would balance the benefits of the use of the extended garden to the business, visitor economy and vitality of the town centre against the impact on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee had recommend approval.