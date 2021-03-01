School field ‘still needed for sport, not housing’

A SPORTS field at Gillotts School in Henley is still needed despite being earmarked for housing, claim opponents of the development.

The secondary school off Gillotts Lane says the 3.4-hectare plot is “little-used” so could be sold to fund improvements.

But residents living nearby insist the field was hosting sports lessons almost daily until last year’s coronavirus outbreak.

The pitch is at the north-eastern edge of the school site and typically used for football, rugby and cricket.

It was earmarked for 50 homes in the Henley and Harpsden joint neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016, but construction was held up by legal debate over access via the copse off Blandy Road to the north.

This issue has now been resolved so the school governors want the land included in a new version of the plan, which is being drafted by Henley Town Council to comply with South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan.

This calls for the two parishes to allocate land for another 115 homes on top of the 500 or so catered for in the original neighbourhood plan.

Gillotts says the field could sell for up to £20 million, which could pay for an overhaul of its “crumbling” Sixties building and for an all-weather multi-use sports pitch.

The money could also fund a new hall with retractable seating, a creative technology centre to teach digital skills and a special educational needs hub. But the neighbours claim the playing field is vital for sport and the school would struggle to use a smaller plot to the south-west as it is sloped.

Diana Jones, of Makins Road, said: “It’s definitely not ‘out of use’. I live right on it and used to have the joy of hearing children playing almost every day. It’s great and I’ve missed it during lockdown.

“I sometimes heard it in the mornings and sometimes in the afternoons but it was more or less daily and there was always a teacher in charge so it was a lesson, not just pupils playing casually.

“That field shouldn’t be developed because it’s the most wonderful facility. The school should be grateful and make the most of it considering many inner city schools don’t have that luxury.

“They could even let the community use it at weekends as it has some beautiful wildlife. It’s a great resource and I’d hate to see it wasted.”

Anne Johnson, of Blandy Road, said: “It’s used pretty often — you’ll see the goalposts up and children practising, so I’m not impressed by any claim that it isn’t needed.”

David Fryer, of Blandy Road, said: “When the school is open, students are coached a few days every week by instructors with powerful voices so I see and hear matches being played. The sports fields are well-maintained, being mown and marked out to a regular timetable. If they were disused, I’m sure the authorities wouldn’t be wasting our money on non-essential maintenance.

“I wouldn’t want anyone who will decide the proposal to believe the field is already derelict, or for that to influence their decision in a way that most of us don’t want.”

Trevor Howell, of Blandy Road, who campaigned against the site’s inclusion in the existing neighbourhood plan, said: “Before covid, there were PE lessons on that field several days a week. We know exactly what goes on, whatever the school may claim.

“There’s more widespread opposition to the development than last time because people are more aware and are upset at the possible loss of green space.”

Mr Howell, who is chairman of AFC Henley, said he approached the school a few years ago about using the field for fixtures but it turned him down, citing an existing problem with “wear and tear”.

He added: “This is the only spot where Gillotts pupils can play football or rugby because it’s the only flat ground they have. They’d struggle to get a decent replacement on the rest of their land considering that you need a certain amount of space between pitches.”

The school, which has the Department for Education’s permission to sell the land, says moving to the other field wouldn’t be a problem because a share of the proceeds would go towards levelling it. It hopes that Sport England would support the sale because it would fund “dramatic” improvements elsewhere.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton and chairman of governors David Gorsuch said the school was built between 1950 and 1972 with an expected lifespan of 50 years.

They said South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning policy included a commitment to helping it meet its future needs and this was supported by the field’s inclusion in the current neighbourhood plan.

They said: “Gillotts has a long-held ambition to update its buildings to deliver an outstanding education fit for the 21st century.

“The area proposed for housing is remote from the school and little-used. Sports pitches are located there but only because the school’s land has never been specifically developed or enhanced to meet the requirements for high quality pitches.

“By levelling and reseeding, and adding a synthetic turf pitch and a multi-use games area, the school’s sports needs can be better met on a smaller area of land.

“These improved facilities could also be made available for community use, with obvious potential for links with Henley leisure centre next to the school. Development at Gillotts would also support provision of needed housing in the Henley area.”

The school is one 13 landowners who have offered housing sites for the revised neighbourhood plan.

The field would probably take family homes rather than flats and 40 per cent would be “affordable”.