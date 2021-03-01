Don’t litter with masks

HENLEY Town Council is urging people to dispose of their single-use face masks responsibly.

It comes after masks were found on the path by the river instead of being placed in bins.

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “These pose a serious and immediate risk to wildlife and a longer-term risk in terms of plastic pollution.

“Henley is a beautiful place to live and work — let’s keep it that way.”

Single-use masks are typically made from polypropylene, which sheds tiny harmful microplastics into the waterways and takes hundreds of years to break down,

The council says people should dispose of masks in a bin or take them home to throw away, or wear a washable mask.