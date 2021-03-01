Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Don’t litter with masks

Don’t litter with masks

HENLEY Town Council is urging people to dispose of their single-use face masks responsibly.

It comes after masks were found on the path by the river instead of being placed in bins.

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “These pose a serious and immediate risk to wildlife and a longer-term risk in terms of plastic pollution.

“Henley is a beautiful place to live and work — let’s keep it that way.”

Single-use masks are typically made from polypropylene, which sheds tiny harmful microplastics into the waterways and takes hundreds of years to break down,

The council says people should dispose of masks in a bin or take them home to throw away, or wear a washable mask.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33