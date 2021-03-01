We’ll help, says Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley says the town council will carry on helping local businesses following the postponement of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Ken Arlett said the council had done an “excellent job” supporting traders and this would continue.

He was responding to a question at a council meeting from Paul Harrison, a former South Oxfordshire district councillor who is to stand for the Conservatives in the Henley seat at the Oxfordshire County Council elections in May.

The town council budgeted £20,000 to help tackle coronavirus and spent £5,000 on signage and pavement stickers to help businesses and to encourage social distancing.

Cllr Arlett said: “Henley Town Council has been supporting the town’s traders for the last 10 months and I think we’ve done an extraordinary job.

“We still run the Thursday markets and traders have thanked us so we can do no more. We will do as much as we possibly can.

“We’re all looking forward to shops opening again and people are desperate to go back into them.”