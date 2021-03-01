Neighbours win new fight to stop homes

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and build three in its place have been refused for a second time.

Palatine Homes, of Beaconsfield, applied for permission to build one detached and two semi-detached properties in Greys Road but was turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

An earlier application to build three detached houses on the 0.4-acre site was rejected in November but the developer has appealed.

In the latest plans, there is more space between the proposed buildings and their next-door neighbours.

Planning officer Marc Pullen told the committee that the changes made meant the development was now of an appropriate scale and design.

But neighbours said the changes did not address their previous concerns about density, scale and the “overbearing” impact of the development on the character of the street.

Luke Thompson, who lives next door, said: “The density, width of plots and small depths between the dwellings and neighbours would result in a cramped form of development which would out of keeping with the spacious nature and character of this part of Greys Road.

“The revised plans have, in the opinion of neighbours, the Henley Society and the Henley Town Council done almost nothing to address the original reasons given for refusal.”

Mr Thompson described moving one of the properties 2ft further away from his boundary as “tokenistic”.

He said: “The proposed development is only 3m from our property at the rear and would still project by 5m from the rear of our property, having a maximum height of over 7m and a minimum height of 3.5m.”

Greg Walters, the other next door neighbour, said one of the proposed houses would have a direct line of sight from the first floor through his bi-fold doors into the kitchen, compromising his privacy.

He added: “I am appalled with how little the developer has responded to the district council’s reasons for refusal of the original application and I am amazed that the planning officer has recommended approval of the materially unaltered application.”

Jon Furneaux, agent for the developer, replied: “The scheme has been designed to have the appearance of two detached houses.

“Greys Road and the surrounding area is made up of detached and semi-detached dwellings of various designs and houses which comfortably co-exist.

“The proposed replacement dwellings are a logical form of redevelopment which respects and follows the existing building pattern and character of not only the wider neighbourhood but the immediate vicinity.

“We have carried out our own assessment of spacing between properties along Greys Road and they range from 1m to 2m and up to 12 or 13 metres with the majority set at between 2m and 3m apart. Our proposal sets our dwellings at 3.5m and 4m from the surrounding properties.”

Henley councillor Ken Arlett said: “I do having amazing trouble with this application because it has gone in front of Henley Town Council again, the Henley Society and five neighbours and all our views are the same. It is no better or worse than the previous application.

“As they all stated, they would be prepared to accept two houses like all the other developments that have taken place.

“I think the reason for three houses there has nothing to do with what the properties would look like it is all to do with how much profit they would make out of it.”