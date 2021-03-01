Rethink on replacing heritage litter bins

A DECISION to replace the 22 heritage bins in Henley has been overturned in order to research refurbishing them instead.

Last month, councillors agreed to spend more than £19,000 on new, slightly larger bins.

The decision by the town council’s town and community committee led to the resignation of Deputy Mayor David Eggleton from the ruling Henley Residents Group.

He had argued that the new bins would be a waste of money when the existing cast-iron bins could be refurbished more cheaply.

Now the council has decided to allow more time for research.

Last week it passed a motion put forward by Mayor Ken Arlett saying the issue should be referred back to the town and community committee “pending further investigations into the feasibility, efficiency and cost of refurbishing the bins”.

The council also overturned a decision to approve a six-month trial of two solar-powered bins in the town, which Cllr Eggleton had also opposed.

The meeting heard that three companies had already started refurbishing four heritage bins.

Councillor Eggleton, a self-employed waste contractor, had argued that the cast iron in the 16 original bins would have a much longer lifetime if they were properly maintained. The other six bins are made of cast aluminium.

The new bins, which would also be cast iron and of a similar design to the current ones, would have a capacity of about 150 litres, which is nearly three times as much as the current ones.

The council said this would reduce the frequency of bins overflowing and the cost of emptying them.

The solar-powered compactor bins can take up to 10 times the amount of litter compared with a standard bin. The trial would cost £6,344, which includes two years of maintenance, or £1,140 for six months.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who proposed the trial, would pay half the cost using his Oxfordshire County Council councillor’s grant and the Henley Society, a heritage group, would pay the other half.

If the trial was successful, the council would then discuss buying the bins. It was been approved at the original committee meeting despite a motion put forward by Councillor Eggleton along with the three Conservative councillors and an independent.

The motion said the solar bins would be a waste of taxpayers’ money during the coronavirus pandemic and would not be in keeping with the Henley conservation area.

Cllr Eggleton now sits as an independent councillor.

The issue is due to be discussed at the committee meeting on March 30 with a date for the final decision by the full council pencilled in for April 27.