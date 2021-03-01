1,000-plus sign petition against development plans

A PETITION opposing development of the Gillotts sports pitch and an adjacent field has attracted more than 1,070 signatures in the three weeks since it launched.

Bloor Homes wants to build 100 units on the field at Lucy’s Farm, which landowner Pat Hiscock put forward for inclusion in the revised neighbourhood plan.

The developer has held talks with the school, saying there is possible “marriage value” as the sites could share access via Blandy Road.

But Henley residents Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright say developing either site would spoil the green “buffer” which separates the town from Harpsden and overlooks the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Their petition is designed to show the authorities the strength of feeling against developing the sites and will be sent to Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, which is the planning authority, and Henley MP John Howell.

Mr Bertelli, of Blandy Road, said: “We’re pleased that so many people have signed so far and are going out of their way to share it with others.

“To have that much support when campaigning is restricted due to coronavirus shows that it’s a real concern.”

The council is considering 13 sites put forward by landowners for inclusion in the revised neighbourhood plan, which is due to go to a referendum later this year.

But it won’t choose which ones until after a public consultation has taken place. This was due to happen last month but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hiscock put his field forward for inclusion in the existing neighbourhood plan in 2013 but it was ruled out after proving to be the least popular during public consultation.

Bloor has since reduced the number of proposed units from up to 130 and says it can reduce the visual impact by planting trees and hedges and keeping development away from the edges of the site.

Mr Hiscock denies campaigners’ claims that there are rare species on the site and says most wildlife lives in vegetation at the boundaries so wouldn’t be affected.

Harpsden Parish Council chairman Kester George supports the campaigners.

He said: “We don’t believe either site is suitable and we’ll do all we can to stop it.

“Residents of Henley and Harpsden are largely united in their belief that these aren’t the right places to build — there must surely be better places if we must take new houses.

“I’m hoping that we may already have enough through ‘windfall’ developments on top of the original neighbourhood plan quota but we shall see.

“We should definitely look to build on brownfield land, which has been the priority since the first plan.

“Our main argument is the need to retain one of the best views in the area and we wonder whether Gillotts might eventually have a sixth form, which would require more playing fields.

“I think they were quite wrong to say they can afford to lose it.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made the need for green space clearer than ever as a large number of people have been enjoying the countryside around Harpsden for exercise.”

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/savehenleys

greenspaces