Pavilion to host polling

THE Old Pavilion in Wargrave has been selected as a new polling station.

Voters within the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward used to go to Hare Hatch village hall, but this has changed following a review by Wokingham Borough Council to take coronavirus safety measures into consideration.

Under normal circumstances, the Old Pavilion would be used by Wargrave Parish Council for bi-weekly meetings but these are currently being held online once a month.

Parish and borough elections are due to be held on May 6.

Andrew Moulton, assistant director (governance) at the borough council, said: “Our top priority in planning for these elections is to ensure that all polling stations are safe.”

Visitors can expect to see plastic screens and hand santiser at the polling station and they will be asked to wear a face covering, bring their own pens and respect social distancing.

Residents who are shielding or clinically vulnerable will be asked to vote by post. The deadline for requesting a postal vote is April 20.