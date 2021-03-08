Councillors attack plan to redevelop social housing

COUNCILLORS have criticised plans to demolish and rebuild a social housing complex in Henley.

Soha Housing wants to redevelop Mount View Court, which comprises 50 flats for the over-55s, as affordable housing.

It says the flats in Mount View, which were built in 1973, are in a poor condition.

However, it has not yet made a final decision and could still opt to refurbish them instead.

The work, which Soha hopes to start later this year, would mean the residents would have to move out for up to two years but they would be rehoused.

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee said they would rather the flats were refurbished than replaced as there was a shortage of social housing in the town.

Councillor Donna Crook, who lives in nearby Abrahams Road, said the redevelopment woud be a form of “social cleansing”.

She said: “Soha have said that people can come back when they are moved out of the complex but it will be affordable housing, not social housing.

“They’ve said there isn’t a need for social housing but there isn’t any anywhere else, especially not that near to town.

“That is really the only place that’s so close for elderly people to walk into town and it’s a community. I think it needs to be kept as it is — it has a few more years left in it. Repair, not replace.”

Jude McCaffrey, head of housing at Soha, said the flats were not built for wheelchair access and a lot of heating was being lost throughout the complex.

He said that if the redevelopment took place, then the existing residents would be offered another property in a location of their choice as well as a home loss fee.

If the new complex became affordable housing, the residents who remained would continue to pay social housing rent but new residents would be paying affordable housing rent, about £55 more per week.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said he didn’t want residents paying different amounts.

He said: “I don’t see why others should have to pay more. Rebuild or refurbish, I don’t agree with putting the rents up. There’s no justification for that, you’re segregating people.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the flats should remain as there needed to be a mix of housing in the town.

He said: “The area close to the town should be social rent housing. In Henley, affordable doesn’t mean affordable and I absolutely want to see it stay as social housing.” Mr McCaffrey said: “We don’t want to take away much-needed social housing but the quality of the property is so much behind our other properties and we need something to happen to it, even if it’s just refurbishing it.

“We’re not removing it, we’re just replacing it and it will still be property that will be let to local people and it will still be affordable.”

He said the redevelopment would be funded by the Government’s affordable housing scheme.

“It’s the only way we’d be able to afford it,” said Mr McCaffrey. “The ambition is always to build social housing where possible but if we build social housing we do it out of our own funds.”

Residents first learnt of the plans in 2019 after noticing that 11 flats had not been reoccupied after the previous tenants moved out.

A public meeting was held involving Soha representatives, Cllr Crook, Councillor Arlett and about 45 tenants.

Mr McCaffrey told the meeting that the empty properties needed substantial maintenance to make them habitable again.

There are now about 14 empty flats as the Soha board is still considering what to do but Mr McCaffrey said they had been let out temporarily through a company called Dot Dot Dot, which houses young tenants while they carry out volunteer work in the community.

Cllr Crook said homeless people could be put in the empty properties on a temporary basis. She said: “They had been putting younger people in there before but there are now 14 empty properties and it’s disgusting as there’s people on the waiting list for a home.”

Cllr Crook said she was also concerned that moving the elderly residents for the work to take place would disrupt their lives.

She said: “People may not want to come back because they don’t want to keep moving and they also don’t want to be moving round during covid.

“It’s a little community and they all sit together and have cups of tea in the garden and it’s lovely. We’re going to lose that and those people may not see each other again.”

Cllr Arlett said he accepted that if the redevelopment didn’t take place, refurbishment was still needed.

He said: “Unfortunately it’s all hypothetical at the moment but it’s such a poor design and there’s a lot of heat lost through the roof.

“They haven’t made a decision and we just have to accept what they are saying and look at the different costs.”

He said residents should be allowed to relocate to somewhere of their choice, adding: “I wouldn’t want them to have to move out and move to Wallingford or Didcot.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said the residents needed to be treated with care if they were forced to move.

Soha plans to hold another meeting with the residents in the autumn before it makes a final decision.