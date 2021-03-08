Monday, 08 March 2021

Mayor money

HENLEY Mayor Ken Arlett has donated £1,000 from his allowance to the Regatta for the Disabled.

He has also given £1,500 each to the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road and Trinity Hall Snooker Club in Harpsden Road to refurbish its cloakroom and £1,000 to Henley Rugby Club for two new gazebos.

