Mayor money

Monday, 08 March 2021
HENLEY Mayor Ken Arlett has donated £1,000 from his allowance to the Regatta for the Disabled.
He has also given £1,500 each to the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road and Trinity Hall Snooker Club in Harpsden Road to refurbish its cloakroom and £1,000 to Henley Rugby Club for two new gazebos.
