Councillors to visit holiday park over lodges

COUNCILLORS have agreed to visit Swiss Farm holiday park in Henley after objecting to its plans for 24 self-catering lodges.

They will discuss the proposed scheme with managing director Joseph Borlase, who says the timber lodges would help him offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his business.

He reduced the numbers of lodges after talks with planning officers to address concerns about the impact on views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The lodges would be spaced apart, with self-catering and electric vehicle charging points. They would be accessed from the existing driveway, off Marlow Road.

Mr Borlase says the development would generate about £614,000 annually for the local economy.

But the town council’s planning committee said last month that the site wasn’t sufficiently screened off and there would be an increase in traffic.

Mr Borlase told last week’s meeting of the committee: “I’m not expecting a change in your objection but I thought a site meeting would be useful.

“The site is completely screened off — I know it’s in an AONB and is therefore very sensitive but it’s so protected and can’t be seen from the roads or any habitation.

“We can bring a high-quality development which will attract large numbers of guests throughout the year. It would replace a highly seasonal operation which offers no job security for staff whereas a 12-month operation would allow more secure employment and bring in much-needed money for restaurants, pubs and attractions around the area. It’s a multi-million pound investment which will employ local builders.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.