Fighting fund hits target

AN appeal to raise £7,500 to help stop a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has exceeded its target.

Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road so am inquiry will be held, beginning on April 27.

The appeal has reached £8,000 to go towards the cost of a barrister and planning consultant to represent the parish council at the public hearing.

They are expected to cost a total of about £30,000 and Sonning Common Parish Councill will make up the difference.

Parish councillor Tom Fort, who is leading the campaign against the development and also chairs the council’s neighbourhood plan revision working party, was pleased with the response to the appeal.

He said: “We’ve made a huge effort. We did leaflet drops around 2,000 houses in the village and saw a huge surge in donations.

“We’ve had cheques sent in from people who didn’t want to give money online so we don’t even know the full total amount yet.

“We set a £7,500 target as we thought it was achievable and we did it.

“However, it’s not just about the money, which is tremendously useful in helping us in a very expensive process, but also the incredible support in the comments of the campaign.

“It’s nice to know you have that support when you’re conducting a campaign that’s time consuming and energy consuming and you are always aware it may not succeed.

“We know very well that the real battle lies ahead.”

To make a donation online, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/

save-our-village-from-developer-greed