WOKINGHAM has been named as the healthiest place to live in England.

The Office for National Statistics devised a new health index using data from 2015 to 2018 on life expectancy, mental health, alcohol and drug use, cancer screening and access to GP services and sports facilities.

Wokingham received an overall score of 110, while Blackpool recorded the lowest score of 86.

John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council and a Wargrave parish councillor, said: “This is great news. It’s not surprising though as I’ve known for years what a wonderful place to live Wokingham borough is.

“We work hard to ensure our residents have access to facilities and services to maximise their emotional and physical health and wellbeing, such as good housing and schools, state-of-the-art sports and leisure facilities, lots of open green spaces and access to nature.”