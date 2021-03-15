Bigger barn

Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
SHEEPLANDS Farm in Wargrave wants to extend a storage barn.
Wokingham Borough Council gave permission for the building in June but the fruit farm’s owners now say it needs to be larger in order to house 12 heat pumps instead of 10.
A 1.8m high wooden fence has been built on the river side of the barn to reduce the noise and visual impact on neighbours.
15 March 2021
