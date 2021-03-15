Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bigger barn

SHEEPLANDS Farm in Wargrave wants to extend a storage barn.

Wokingham Borough Council gave permission for the building in June but the fruit farm’s owners now say it needs to be larger in order to house 12 heat pumps instead of 10.

A 1.8m high wooden fence has been built on the river side of the barn to reduce the noise and visual impact on neighbours.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33