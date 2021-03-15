We want green housing plan, say residents

RESIDENTS want the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan to be more environmentally friendly.

More than 700 responded to a survey designed to gauge how many new homes are needed in the parishes.

About 90 per cent of respondents wanted the plan to do more to enhance nature and wildlife.

The online and paper survey was conducted by Henley Town Council, which has to allocate sites for new housing.

Jodie Rhymes, the council’s planning officer, told a meeting of the neighbourhood plan working group that there seemed to be “a great appetite” for an environmentally friendly plan.

She said 87 per cent of respondents felt the plan should enhance nature and wildlife and 84 per cent were concerned about air and light pollution.

Ms Rhymes said: “In terms of new development, respondents felt that green spaces should be provided and that renewable energy and low carbon design should be encouraged.

“There was also support for making the town self-sufficient in terms of renewable energy production. There were also quite a few responses in terms of provision and availability of healthcare.

“Moving on to housing, 244 respondents said they would need new housing in the next 10 years and 31 per cent of those wanted to be in smaller properties.”

The council’s consultants AECOM will now produce a full report and analysis of the survey results.

Meanwhile, a public exhibition on 13 potential sites for housing development has been postponed until the summer due to the Oxfordshire County Council elections in May.

The committee had planned to hold this on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10 but this falls into the election purdah period.

Mayor Ken Arlett explained that the delay was to avoid candidates giving false promises to voters.

He said: “I could stand on the main gate and say Henley Residents Group are going to do this or that and [Councillor] Ian Clark could stand there for the Conservatives to get bonus points as well.” Cllr Arlett said the coronavirus pandemic was also an issue, even if restrictions continue to be eased in May.

He said: “The maximum number of people allowed in a room is 30. If we have 13 presentations each with one or two people and town councillors and planning officers, there will probably be up to 30 before we get members of the public in.”

Cllr Arlett said the potential new dates after June 21, when the covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted, were July 2 and 3.

This would still allow the plan to be reviewed in December as planned.

The existing plan, which passed a referendum in 2016, earmarks sites for about 500 houses to cover the period up to 2027.

However, it must be revised because South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, recently updated its local plan to meet demand.

This says Henley should take another 115 homes, although the town may already have reached this through smaller “infill” developments or larger schemes that weren’t in the original document.