Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Regatta gift

Regatta gift

KELLIE HINTON has awarded £2,000 to the Henley Regatta for the Disabled from her South Oxfordshire district councillor’s allowance.

She has also given £200 to the Henley Historical and Archaeological Group, £250 to Riverside Counselling in Northfield End and £750 to Opera Prelude.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33