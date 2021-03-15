Good recycling rate

SOUTH Oxfordshire has the second highest recycling rate in England

Sixty-four per cent of household waste was recycled in the year to March 31 last year, according to new data.

This was the fifth year running the district achieved that figure.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for the environment at South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, said: “Once again we thank the residents for their efforts to recycle as much as they have and we hope we can improve on this figure next year.

“We would like to encourage residents to keep up their good work and reduce and recycle as much material as possible. This includes the extra packaging that comes with increased online shopping.

“I would also like to thank our contractor [Biffa] who have worked so hard in difficult circumstances this past year.”