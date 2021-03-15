Veterinary practice wants to move to bigger premises

A VETERINARY practice in Henley is planning to relocate so it has more space.

Henley Vets in Reading Road has applied for planning permission for a purpose-built facility at Grange Farm, near Broadplat.

Owner Fiona Blair says the practice, which has about 5,000 clients, has outgrown its “substandard” building as there is not enough room for equipment and only a small car park.

The existing surgery would stay open to care for small animals along with the satellite service in Twyford. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted change of use permission in September for two old farm buildings to be converted into an equine and veterinary hospital.

But the latest application is for a new building.

Agent Ken Dijksman says the old plans would represent “a regrettable succession of compromises” and were not suitable.

He says: “The approved scheme is based on the reuse of an existing farmyard but only a very small percentage of the new facilities would be comprised of the former agricultural buildings. The incorporation of these elements results in an idiosyncratic and inefficient arrangement of buildings and spaces.

“This revised proposal dispenses with the incorporation of the existing steel frames to produce slightly smaller but significantly improved veterinary facilities.”

Mr Dijksman says the new two-storey building would incorporate timber cladding and standing seam roof finishes reminiscent of converted modern agricultural buildings. The footprint would remain virtually the same, with a small increase for a new entrance porch, and the building would be visually and physically enclosed within the farmyard area.

By treating both horses and smaller animals on the same site, the cost of facilities such as scanning devices and laboratories could be greatly reduced.

Mrs Blair took over the business in 1995, extended the existing premises in about 2007.

A public consultation will run until March 26 and the district council is due to make a decision by April 16.