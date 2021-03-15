Holiday park owner pulls plans for timber lodges

PLANS to introduce 24 timber lodges at Swiss Farm holiday park in Henley have been withdrawn.

Henley Town Council was one of a number of organisations that had opposed the development, saying it would be unacceptable in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Now managing director Joseph Borlase has pulled the plans, saying he needs more time to take the objections into consideration.

But he reaffirmed his belief that the development would be “a positive contribution to the biodiversity, amenity and economic productivity of Henley”.

Mr Borlase said: “We have decided to withdraw the lodge application to allow us time to investigate the issues raised by several interest groups and neighbouring estate owners during the consultation stage.

“There is, quite understandably, a concern that our beautiful countryside is protected from unnecessary or damaging developments.

“We feel that we must now review the project to ensure that it meets the business’s need while respecting the historical and ecological context in which it sits.

“We feel that more time needs to be given to ensure that these plans and our commitment to the land are properly communicated. This might allow a better understanding that the plans are indeed congruent with the needs of the town.”

The business, off Marlow Road, has operated as a camping field since the Fifties but the owner wanted to introduce new lodges to boost trade in light of the impact the pandemic has had on hospitality.

There were originally 40 lodges proposed, but the plans were scaled down after pre-application advice was taken from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The lodges would have been spread apart at a safe distance, with self-catering and solar panels for electric vehicle charging points as part of a “five-star” offering.

Mr Borlase’s application said the development would generate about £614,000 per year for the local economy. He added: “The covid-19 pandemic has significantly and detrimentally affected the business and culminated in the holiday park being closed for most of the 2020 season.

“There is a need to create more spacious facilities within existing buildings and between pitches to comply and also to ensure that holidays can be undertaken with the minimum amount of risk.”

Mr Borlase also said the project would protect employment and boost tourism opportunities during quieter months.

The application said the development would not have a significant or long-term impact on the character of the site or the surroundings and there would be “significant” boundary buffer planting and internal landscaping to provide visual protection.

But Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended that the application be turned down.

Councillor Laurence Plant told a committee meeting: “It’s already a great business and I think it is a slippery slope if we start putting further hardstanding and permanent lodges down. Let’s keep it as it is and maintain our green space. This is just an opportunity for us to build on another perfectly pleasant field, which is already providing a business purpose to the town.”

Bix and Assendon Parish Council also objected, saying the AONB deserved high levels of protection.

The Henley Society said the lodges would create a permanent built-up environment in the area and if permission was granted, there should be a condition that the site be fully screened.

Michael Stubbs, of the Chilterns Conservation Board, said the applicant had failed to satisfy the exceptional circumstances that would be required to permit such a development in the AONB.

He added: “The change from open field to a fully developed site is clearly harmful to the landscape character.”

The South Oxfordshire district of the Campaign to Protect Rural England also objected.

It said: “The changes to the site, currently an open field for camping, would have a harmful impact on the AONB, neither conserving nor enhancing the landscape. There are no exceptional circumstances to permit such development.”