Drivers urged not to block town bus route to hospital

RESIDENTS are being told not to park illegally after Henley’s bus service was unable to reach Townlands Memorial Hospital.

The “Henley Hopper”, which is run by TK Travel on behalf of the town council, has been regularly prevented from travelling up York Road due to parked cars at the bottom by the junction with King’s Road.

This has meant passengers and patients, many of whom are elderly or have limited mobility, have been forced to get off and walk the rest of the way up the hill.

Refuse lorries have also been prevented from collecting rubbish in the street and neighbouring Clarence Road. Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the bus service had been disrupted on three days in recent weeks.

He said that “polite” notices had been left on the windscreens of the offending cars and police officers patrolled the area.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “The problem area is the bottom of York Road, the turn from King’s Road and the run-up towards the hospital.

“People are parking there on yellow lines, which prevents the bus being able to go up the road and patients wanting to go to the hospital have to get out and walk.

“It has also prevented bins being collected, which has been an inconvenience to residents.” Cllr Gawrysiak said the problem had become worse due to the coronavirus lockdown because cars were often parked for long periods.

Katie Gripton, of TK Travel, said: “My worry is that if we can’t get the bus up there can, for example, a fire engine get there in an emergency? We really do need to stick to our published route wherever possible but at the moment it is a real challenge.”

These were the latest in a series of incidents in which buses travelling through the town have been delayed by vehicles parking at the roadside, including some on double yellow lines or in loading bays. The worst affected areas are around the town hall in Market Place, Friday Street, Clarence Road and Mount View.

If parked cars don’t leave enough room, the bus drivers can have trouble manoeuvring around corners and along narrow streets and sometimes have to wait for vehicles to be moved.

Cllr Gawrysiak said that civil parking enforcement would be introduced in the town in October or November, when parking wardens would issue tickets to thoughtless drivers.

• The Henley Hopper runs from Tuesday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm. For more information, including the route and timetable, visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/

Bus-Map-and-Times.aspx