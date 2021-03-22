Heroes awards

A series of awards will celebrate people and projects in Watlington.

The parish council agreed to host the Community Awards again this year, and is particularly keen to recognise the efforts of young people in the town, who have gone above and beyond in the covid crisis.

Matt Reid, the chairman of Watlington Parish Council, said: “If ever there was a year for awards, this is got to be it.”

The official date for the awards ceremony is still to be announced and they are likely to be presented during the annual parish meeting.