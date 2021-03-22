Nearly free

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
WATLINGTON now has a negligible number of covid-19 cases.
According to government data, the area is “white”, meaning that less than three cases were reported last week.
Matt Reid, chairman of Watlington Parish Council, encouraged residents to take advantage of the testing available to households with children.
He said: “The picture, at least for Watlington, is looking bright but we shouldn’t be taking our guard down.”
22 March 2021
