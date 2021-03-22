Monday, 22 March 2021

‘Bungalow in all but name’

NEIGHBOURS have objected to a man’s plans for an outbuilding in his garden.

Anup Riyait, of Charvil House Road, Charvil, has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission for the building, which would have a games room, kitchen and shower facilities as well as room to store garden equipment.

Robin Hester, of Park View Drive North, said: “Although this is shown as an outbuilding, it would be more accurate to describe it as a bungalow.

“Confirmation of this is seen by its sheer size and facilities. This is living accommodation by the back door.”

Kevin Morrison, who lives in the same road, said: “To all intents and purposes, it has all the hallmarks of a single-storey house.

“It is fully equipped with a kitchen, shower room and toilet. It lends itself only too easily to living accommodation. As a result, we strongly object to this proposal.”

Charvil Parish Council said the size and mass of the proposed building would not be in keeping with the area.

It added: “The build quality, with cavity wall insulation, a kitchen and shower room, would make this appear to be habitable accommodation rather than a games/garden room.

“The council shares the concerns of neighbours that this is a bungalow by any other name, albeit that access would have to be through the householder’s garden.”

