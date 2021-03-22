RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on the transport strategy for Oxfordshire for the next 30 years.

The county council is holding a public consultation on a draft blueprint, with a deadline for responses of March 28.

The plan aims to reduce travel, discouraging “unnecessary individual private vehicle use” and promoting use of public transport, walking and cycling.

There is also a push towards helping the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

To have your say, visit bit.ly/3qTL73I