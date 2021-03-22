Monday, 22 March 2021

Town roads ‘adequate’

ROADS in Henley are in a “pretty adequate” condition, says a councillor.

Stefan Gawrysiak, a town councillor who also sits on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, conceded that some areas needed improving.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group, he said: “Certainly the county council needs to do something about New Street and by the Kenton Theatre. It is one of the main routes from Fair Mile up to White Hill.

“There are patches of Reading Road that need doing as well but generally speaking the other main routes have been done and they are pretty adequate.”

David Dickie, who also sits on the committee, said the corner of Bell Street and New Street was “really poor” where the pavement had been “crushed” by heavy goods vehicles.

