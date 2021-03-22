Hire fees revamped

HENLEY Town Council is to introduce day and evening rates to hire its premises, saying it will help people save money.

Rooms at the town hall in Market Place and King’s Arms Barn can still be hired by the hour.

The commercial day rates, which apply from 9am to 5pm, are £275 for the main hall, £240 for the council chamber, £140 for the committee room and £225 for the barn.

The commercial evening rates, which are from 6pm to 11pm, are £170 for the main hall, £150 for the council chamber, £115 for the committee room and £126 for the barn.

A discount of 20 per cent will apply to people who rent rooms t from 9am to 11pm, which would be the cost of the day and evening rate combined.

Councillors have also agreed that town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward can offer discounts at his discretion to those who make a series of 10 or more bookings.