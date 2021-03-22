Growing opposition to sending water towards Henley

THE chairman of AFC Henley fears Taylor Wimpey’s drainage scheme could endanger children who play football on Jubilee Park.

Trevor Howell says the River Harp, a section of which was dredged and widened by the town council in about 2016, occasionally swells in heavy rain and cuts off the southernmost pitch from the rest of the site.

When this happens, the club won’t let its youngsters go near it in case they fall in and drown.

Mr Howell says the Harp is usually dry and he doesn’t want it to run more frequently, especially as run-off from Thames Farm could contain pollutants from people’s driveways. He said: “There was once a surge of water which picked up a lot of rubbish and debris and deposited it on one of the fields, which increased the safeguarding risk.

“Although it doesn’t happen often, flooding in that area comes on to our ground and turns it into a flood plain. The last thing we need is any more water being pumped into a natural stream.

“It’s fine if Taylor Wimpey’s engineers can find a solution but despite what they say, 30 litres per second adds up pretty quickly. Common sense suggests that something isn’t right.”

The proposal could also affect private land including Sheephouse Farm, a neighbouring paddock owned by the Rowberry family and a section of the Culden Faw estate beyond that.

Alex Dick, the estate’s manager, said: “There’s been no consultation from Taylor Wimpey, which seems somewhat mysterious at best.

“As far as we’re aware, they didn’t even ask permission to enter our land to take photographs which appear in their report.

“It is a naturally wet area and while it’s a landowner’s duty to clear their ditches and culverts, that doesn’t apply when it’s run-off from a new development.

“We have concerns and will have them examined independently, as Shiplake did with the Lash Brook proposal, then respond accordingly.”

Will Phillips, of the Mill Lane residents’ group, said: “Our properties are located in an area prone to flooding and our gardens were under water as recently as February so we would oppose any proposal to channel additional water in our direction.

“The proposed scheme is quite a departure from that which we believe was granted as a condition of planning.

“Along with fellow landowners along the proposed route, who we have been in contact with, we should be consulted as part of the process.”