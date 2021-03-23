New columbarium unveiled at cemetery

THE new columbarium at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley has been unveiled after more than three years of planning.

The disused chapel was taken over by the town council from South Oxfordshire District Council in 2009 but it fell out of use because of changes in funeral practices.

Councillors agreed to spend £90,000 on repairs, which were carried out by contractors Universal Stone, to convert the chapel into a space for storing cremation urns.

Mayor Ken Arlett cut the ribbon at a socially distanced ceremony and welcomed people to view the 220 niches.

They can be leased for a fixed period of 20 years with the cost being either £1,800 or £1,300 depending on the size. Non-residents will be charged triple.

Councillor Arlett said: “I remember coming here a few months ago and saw a building that had been left to its own devices - timber on the roof had gone rotten, flashing had been dislodged, outside walls damp, plaster coming off the walls, floor needing replacing. It was in a sorry state.

“But with a sympathetic town council to finance the project and architects and builders with many years of history refurbishing ancient buildings, we now have something to be proud of.”

The council has already had some interest in the niches which will be available for lease next month.

Viewings can be arranged through the cemetery administrator by emailing cemetery@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk or calling 01491 576982