Monday, 29 March 2021

Lorry storage

A ROAD surfacing firm in Whitchurch Hill wants permission to keep 15 goods vehicles on its land.

Hazell & Jefferies, whose head office is at Mount Pleasant Farm, near Coombe End, has asked the traffic commissioner to amend its operator’s licence. The vehicles would be kept on a separate plot at Penny Royal, near Goring Heath.

Objections should be sent to the commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF.

