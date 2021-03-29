Planners urged to help save village locals from closure

WHITCHURCH’S district councillor is to put forward a motion urging planning officers to do all they can to protect village pubs whether they are a community asset or not.

The motion by Peter Dragonetti, who is also vice-chairman of Goring Heath Parish Council, formally recognises that pubs are under “continual” threat of closure or conversion despite providing a valuable community service.

It says South Oxfordshire District Council should use “all its available powers” to keep them going where there is strong evidence of support. The motion was due to be debated at a meeting last night (Thursday).

Cllr Dragonetti was inspired by the ongoing battle over the White Lion, which businessman Satwinder Sandhu bought from Greene King in 2013 and lived in for years without planning permission.

He was finally forced out by a High Court order in 2019 but the pub remains closed despite rumours of talks with a potential tenant.

Villagers are urging Mr Sandhu to sell it so they can open a community “hub” with additional services. They have threatened to seek a compulsory purchase order from the district council if it remains derelict.

Cllr Dragonetti said: “When an application is made to convert a pub to a house, planning policy gives officers discretion and flexibility in many areas.

“It could fall either way and this motion is simply to urge officers to lean towards the community whenever this is clearly wanted.

“There are pubs in other parts of the country where a compulsory purchase order has been successful and I hope this would be approved if it were sought for the White Lion.”

Cllr Dragonetti also welcomed the launch of a government scheme to help villagers buy community assets. In June voluntary organisations and non-profit trusts, but not parish councils, will be invited to bid for up to £250,000 in match funding for venues which could be lost without intervention.

Cllr Dragonetti said: “The full details aren’t clear but this is welcome as the Government has always said it supports local pubs but hasn’t always put money towards it. I would encourage our communities to look into this.”