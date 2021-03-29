Permission sought for marquee

A MARINA company in Wargrave wants to erect a marquee for six months of the year to store and repair boats.

Val Wyatt Marine sells and maintains boats as well as offering moorings at the marina off Willow Lane.

The marquee would be used from October 1 to March 31 to provide extra space and allow work to be carried out during the winter when the weather is poor.

The business has submitted a retrospective application to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, as it has been using a marquee like this for the last three years.

It says it has proved during this time that the marquee has had little or no impact on neighbours.

The applcation says: “The advantage of being able to store undercover is that various works of repair and maintenance can be carried out by staff on site throughout the winter on behalf of the owners without having the wait for dry weather conditions.

“It makes the winter operations more efficient and ensures that most works are complete by the spring and more boats can be returned to the water earlier rather than having to wait for better weather to complete the backlog. At the end of the winter period, the marquee is dismantled and stored on site over the summer.

“The only view into the site is from the river and when activity is at its greatest the marquee is not erected. The low nature of the marquee makes it invisible from the road and means that it is contained within its own site.”

The marquee would provide space for an extra 20 boats with a total of 150 outside on hardstanding. Boats not under cover are covered by individual plastic tarpaulins or heavy winter covers.

Public consultation runs until April 10.