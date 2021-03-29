Affordable homes idea

A COMMUNITY land trust could be created in Henley.

The trust, run by members of the public, would develop and manage social and affordable housing, ensuring that it remains “genuinely affordable”.

It would be separate from the town council but would benefit from its support at least in the early stages.

A total of 187 households in Henley who responded to a survey indicated their interest in affordable housing and asked for more information.

Councillor Donna Crook told a meeting of the council’s planning committee: “This is fantastic news because we need affordable housing. It would ensure that people can stay in their own town and don’t have to move away.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This project has bright possibilities for transforming low-cost social rental in Henley.”

Funding might come from

the Government’s new

£4 million Community Housing Fund.