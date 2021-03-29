Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Walking welcomed

NINE signposts could be installed in Henley to encourage walking.

The wooden posts would indicate the distance of the route and the time it would take to walk it.

The total cost would be about £5,000, which would probably be split between the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

Town and district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The idea is we passively encourage people to walk into the town. The message is don’t take your car, use shanks’s pony.”

The council is working with Walkers Are Welcome and ramblers’ groups on a walking map.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33