Walking welcomed

NINE signposts could be installed in Henley to encourage walking.

The wooden posts would indicate the distance of the route and the time it would take to walk it.

The total cost would be about £5,000, which would probably be split between the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

Town and district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The idea is we passively encourage people to walk into the town. The message is don’t take your car, use shanks’s pony.”

The council is working with Walkers Are Welcome and ramblers’ groups on a walking map.