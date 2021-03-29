Taxi licence fee to rise

LICENSING fees for taxi operators in the Henley area are to be revised.

South Oxfordshire District Council is consulting on the new charges, which it plans to roll out on April 26 unless there are objections, in which case this could be delayed for amendments until June 21.

A standard Hackney carriage would pay £315 a year under the new scheme while a single private hire vehicle would pay £220 with reductions for low-emission cars.

A private hire fire would pay between £158 and £577 depending on the size of their fleet.

Comments should be emailed to licensing@

southoxon.gov.uk