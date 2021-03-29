Monday, 29 March 2021

Tree request

THE town council is to ask for a preservation order to be placed on a tree at a house in St Andrew’s Road.

Councillor Michelle Thomas, chairwoman of the planning committee, said: “The conservation area has lots of beautiful trees lining its streets but there are also lots of trees are actually inside people’s properties, like this one. What we propose is just for additional protection.”

The council’s request will be made to South Oxfordshire District Council.

