Parking hike

CHARGES for on-street parking in Henley are to rise by 20p.

Oxfordshire County Council, which operates the pay and display machines, is increasing prices from Thursday.

The current rate for one hour will go up to 80p, while two hours will now cost £1.20. The charges apply from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 6pm.

The areas affected are Badgemore Lane, Clarence Road, Friday Street, Hart Street, King’s Road, Market Place, Mount View, New Street, Northfield End, Reading Road, Station Road, Thames Side and York Road.