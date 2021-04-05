Developer investigated

ENFORCEMENT officers are investigating an alleged breach of a landscaping condition at a new housing development in Sonning Common.

T A Fisher & Sons was granted planning permission for 25 new homes off Kennylands Road in September.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says it is investigating a breach of a condition that a landscaping scheme should have been submitted within three months.

The condition also stated that any trees or shrubs that are seriously damaged or destroyed within five years of the completion of the development need to be replaced.

Officers are also investigating the erection of a fence at a house in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, without permission.