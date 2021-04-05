Monday, 05 April 2021

Extension plan

A COUPLE from Peppard have applied for planning permission for an extension.

Matthew and Dominique Kind, of Colliers Lane, say the two-storey side extension would provide a utility room with stairs up to an en suite guest bedroom.

The plans also include an open-sided, link-attached car port with a study area between it and the house, a glazed stoop to the rear of the house and an electrified sliding gate.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 13.

