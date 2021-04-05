Monday, 05 April 2021

Neighbours object to house plan

NEIGHBOURS have criticised plans to increase the size of a bungalow in Wargrave.

Laurence Manning wants to add another storey to his home in East View Road as well as add an extension at the back.

Other residents say this would be overdevelopment and that they are also worried about the impact on street parking in the area.

Mary Owen said: “This application represents a material overdevelopment of the site, with permanent adverse consequences for adjoining properties.

“Both applications should be considered as a whole, rather than separately, as they give a false impression of the significant impact they would have, particularly as neither plan shows the other proposed area of development.”

Graham Bennet said: “I accept they need to improve the house but the main concern is the parking will disappear for the period the work is carried out, which could be months.

“I am a blue badge holder and have a problem with being able to walk any distance, bearing in mind traffic wardens are up and down the road very frequently now.”

Wargrave Parish Council has not commented on the application, which will be decided by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

