Stop growth

Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
Monday, 05 April 2021
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to report overgrown hedges and trees.
The parish council says some homeowners or tenants have allowed vegetation to spill over on to pavements, which makes them harder for pedestrians with mobility impairments to navigate.
Email clerk@goringparish
council.gov.uk with details and ideally a photograph.
05 April 2021
More News:
Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
POLL: Have your say