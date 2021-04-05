Monday, 05 April 2021

Stop growth

RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to report overgrown hedges and trees.

The parish council says some homeowners or tenants have allowed vegetation to spill over on to pavements, which makes them harder for pedestrians with mobility impairments to navigate.

Email clerk@goringparish
council.gov.uk with details and ideally a photograph.

