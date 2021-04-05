Planning chairman

HENLEY’S representative on Oxfordshire County Council has been chosen to chair its planning and regulation committee.

Stefan Gawrysiak Gawrysiak, who represents Henley Residents Group, said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured. Even if you are not part of the major parties, you can still make a great contribution.”

The county council is responsible for planning issues relating to schools, park and ride systems, roadworks and quarries.

Councillor Gawrysiak has served on the council since 2017 and is standing for

re-election next month. He is also a town and district councillor.