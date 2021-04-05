Monday, 05 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Planning chairman

HENLEY’S representative on Oxfordshire County Council has been chosen to chair its planning and regulation committee.

Stefan Gawrysiak Gawrysiak, who represents Henley Residents Group, said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured. Even if you are not part of the major parties, you can still make a great contribution.”

The county council is responsible for planning issues relating to schools, park and ride systems, roadworks and quarries.

Councillor Gawrysiak has served on the council since 2017 and is standing for
re-election next month. He is also a town and district councillor.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33