Road repairs

ROADS and pavements are to be improved.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is to spend £31.3million on resurfacing, waterproofing, embankment repairs and other initiatives over the next 12 year.

It will target faults flagged up by residents using the FixMyStreet website or spotted by contractors during routine inspections.

